English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Empower India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.98 crore, down 0.62% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 09:09 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Empower India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.98 crore in March 2023 down 0.62% from Rs. 1.99 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 110.5% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 up 142.86% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.

    Empower India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2022.

    Empower India shares closed at 0.27 on May 30, 2023 (BSE)

    Empower India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.984.301.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.984.301.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.884.202.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.040.04--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.030.02
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.060.010.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.040.02-0.14
    Other Income0.02----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.060.02-0.14
    Interest0.01----
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.060.02-0.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.060.02-0.14
    Tax0.04----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.020.02-0.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.020.02-0.14
    Equity Share Capital116.38116.38116.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.000.00
    Diluted EPS------
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.000.00
    Diluted EPS------
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Empower India #Results #trading
    first published: May 31, 2023 09:00 am