Empower India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.98 crore, down 0.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.98 crore in March 2023 down 0.62% from Rs. 1.99 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 110.5% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 up 142.86% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.

Empower India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2022.

Empower India shares closed at 0.27 on May 30, 2023 (BSE)