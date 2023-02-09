 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Empower India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.30 crore, up 127.72% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:01 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Empower India are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.30 crore in December 2022 up 127.72% from Rs. 1.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 142.62% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 140% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

Empower India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.30 0.64 1.89
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.30 0.64 1.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 2.01
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.20 0.56 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.04 0.00 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.03 0.03 0.02
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.01 0.01 0.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.02 0.04 -0.15
Other Income -- -- 0.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.02 0.04 -0.05
Interest -- 0.00 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.02 0.04 -0.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.02 0.04 -0.05
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.02 0.04 -0.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.02 0.04 -0.05
Equity Share Capital 116.38 116.38 116.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.00 0.00
Diluted EPS -- -- --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.00 0.00
Diluted EPS -- -- --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited