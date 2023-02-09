Empower India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.30 crore, up 127.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.30 crore in December 2022 up 127.72% from Rs. 1.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 142.62% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 140% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

Empower India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2021.

Empower India shares closed at 0.15 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and 0.00% over the last 12 months.