    Empower India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.30 crore, up 127.72% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Empower India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.30 crore in December 2022 up 127.72% from Rs. 1.89 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 142.62% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 140% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

    Empower India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.300.641.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.300.641.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----2.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.200.56--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.040.00--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.030.02
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.010.010.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.020.04-0.15
    Other Income----0.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.020.04-0.05
    Interest--0.00--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.020.04-0.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.020.04-0.05
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.020.04-0.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.020.04-0.05
    Equity Share Capital116.38116.38116.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.000.00
    Diluted EPS------
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.000.00
    Diluted EPS------
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited