Empower India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.64 crore, down 73.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.64 crore in September 2022 down 73.2% from Rs. 2.38 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 72.6% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 69.23% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

Empower India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2021.

Empower India shares closed at 0.15 on November 07, 2022 (BSE)