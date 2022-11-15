English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    One Day to Go: ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition 16th to 18th Nov’22 from 9.00 am onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Empower India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.64 crore, down 73.2% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Empower India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.64 crore in September 2022 down 73.2% from Rs. 2.38 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 72.6% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 69.23% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

    Empower India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2021.

    Empower India shares closed at 0.15 on November 07, 2022 (BSE)

    Empower India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.642.812.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.642.812.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----2.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.562.67--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.00-0.05--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.030.02
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.010.070.02
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.040.100.13
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.040.100.13
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.040.100.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.040.100.13
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.040.100.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.040.100.13
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.040.100.13
    Equity Share Capital116.38116.38116.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.000.00
    Diluted EPS------
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.000.00
    Diluted EPS------
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Empower India #Results #trading
    first published: Nov 15, 2022 09:22 am