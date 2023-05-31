Empower India Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.98 crore, down 0.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Empower India are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.98 crore in March 2023 down 0.62% from Rs. 1.99 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 up 96.27% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 up 126.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.
Empower India shares closed at 0.27 on May 30, 2023 (BSE)
|Empower India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.98
|4.30
|1.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.98
|4.30
|1.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.88
|--
|2.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|-0.04
|4.20
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.04
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.03
|0.02
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.09
|0.01
|0.08
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.02
|0.02
|-0.15
|Other Income
|0.02
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.04
|0.02
|-0.15
|Interest
|0.01
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.04
|0.02
|-0.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.04
|0.02
|-0.15
|Tax
|0.04
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.01
|0.02
|-0.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.01
|0.02
|-0.15
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.01
|0.02
|-0.15
|Equity Share Capital
|116.38
|116.38
|116.38
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited