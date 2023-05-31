English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Empower India Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.98 crore, down 0.62% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 12:54 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Empower India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.98 crore in March 2023 down 0.62% from Rs. 1.99 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 up 96.27% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 up 126.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.

    Empower India shares closed at 0.27 on May 30, 2023 (BSE)

    Empower India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.984.301.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.984.301.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.88--2.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods-0.044.20--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.04--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.030.02
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.090.010.08
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.020.02-0.15
    Other Income0.02----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.040.02-0.15
    Interest0.01----
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.040.02-0.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.040.02-0.15
    Tax0.04----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.010.02-0.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.010.02-0.15
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.010.02-0.15
    Equity Share Capital116.38116.38116.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS--0.000.00
    Diluted EPS------
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS--0.000.00
    Diluted EPS------
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Empower India #Results #trading
    first published: May 31, 2023 12:44 pm