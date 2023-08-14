Empower India Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.47 crore, up 23.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.47 crore in June 2023 up 23.22% from Rs. 2.81 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2023 up 304.06% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2023 up 300% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

Empower India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2022.

Empower India shares closed at 0.65 on August 11, 2023 (BSE)