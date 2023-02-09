Empower India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.30 crore, up 127.72% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2023 / 10:53 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Empower India are:Net Sales at Rs 4.30 crore in December 2022 up 127.72% from Rs. 1.89 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 142.62% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 140% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.
Empower India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2021.
|Empower India shares closed at 0.15 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and 0.00% over the last 12 months.
|Empower India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.30
|0.64
|1.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.30
|0.64
|1.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|2.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.20
|0.56
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.04
|0.00
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.03
|0.02
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.02
|0.04
|-0.15
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.02
|0.04
|-0.05
|Interest
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.02
|0.04
|-0.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.02
|0.04
|-0.05
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.02
|0.04
|-0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.02
|0.04
|-0.05
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.02
|0.04
|-0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|116.38
|116.38
|116.38
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited