    Empower India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.30 crore, up 127.72% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 10:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Empower India are:Net Sales at Rs 4.30 crore in December 2022 up 127.72% from Rs. 1.89 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 142.62% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 140% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.
    Empower India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2021.Empower India shares closed at 0.15 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and 0.00% over the last 12 months.
    Empower India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.300.641.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.300.641.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----2.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.200.56--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.040.00--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.030.02
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.010.010.02
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.020.04-0.15
    Other Income----0.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.020.04-0.05
    Interest--0.00--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.020.04-0.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.020.04-0.05
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.020.04-0.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.020.04-0.05
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.020.04-0.05
    Equity Share Capital116.38116.38116.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.000.00
    Diluted EPS------
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.000.00
    Diluted EPS------
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
