Empower India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.30 crore, up 127.72% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 4.30 0.64 1.89 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 4.30 0.64 1.89 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 2.01 Purchase of Traded Goods 4.20 0.56 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.04 0.00 -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.03 0.03 0.02 Depreciation -- -- -- Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.01 0.01 0.02 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.02 0.04 -0.15 Other Income -- -- 0.11 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.02 0.04 -0.05 Interest -- 0.00 -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.02 0.04 -0.05 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.02 0.04 -0.05 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.02 0.04 -0.05 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.02 0.04 -0.05 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.02 0.04 -0.05 Equity Share Capital 116.38 116.38 116.38 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.00 0.00 0.00 Diluted EPS -- -- -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.00 0.00 0.00 Diluted EPS -- -- -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited