 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Empire Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 184.10 crore, up 64.44% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 04:24 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Empire Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 184.10 crore in September 2022 up 64.44% from Rs. 111.95 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.81 crore in September 2022 up 130.64% from Rs. 3.39 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.60 crore in September 2022 up 58.13% from Rs. 13.66 crore in September 2021.

Empire Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 13.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.64 in September 2021.

Empire Ind shares closed at 692.70 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 13.37% returns over the last 6 months and -10.49% over the last 12 months.

Empire Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 184.10 147.88 111.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 184.10 147.88 111.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 20.50 18.48 15.78
Purchase of Traded Goods 75.21 34.96 8.70
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -15.71 -4.45 14.28
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 31.76 27.82 23.26
Depreciation 4.21 4.07 3.44
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 52.82 54.83 37.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.31 12.19 8.74
Other Income 2.09 1.71 1.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.39 13.89 10.22
Interest 8.34 6.69 6.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.06 7.20 4.14
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 9.06 7.20 4.14
Tax 1.25 1.25 0.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.81 5.95 3.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.81 5.95 3.39
Equity Share Capital 6.00 6.00 6.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.01 9.92 5.64
Diluted EPS 13.01 9.92 5.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.01 9.92 5.64
Diluted EPS 13.01 9.92 5.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Empire Ind #Empire Industries #Glass & Glass Products #Results
first published: Nov 9, 2022 04:20 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.