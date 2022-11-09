Empire Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 184.10 crore, up 64.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 184.10 crore in September 2022 up 64.44% from Rs. 111.95 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.81 crore in September 2022 up 130.64% from Rs. 3.39 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.60 crore in September 2022 up 58.13% from Rs. 13.66 crore in September 2021.

Empire Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 13.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.64 in September 2021.

Empire Ind shares closed at 692.70 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 13.37% returns over the last 6 months and -10.49% over the last 12 months.