    Empire Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 184.10 crore, up 64.44% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 04:24 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Empire Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 184.10 crore in September 2022 up 64.44% from Rs. 111.95 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.81 crore in September 2022 up 130.64% from Rs. 3.39 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.60 crore in September 2022 up 58.13% from Rs. 13.66 crore in September 2021.

    Empire Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 13.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.64 in September 2021.

    Empire Ind shares closed at 692.70 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 13.37% returns over the last 6 months and -10.49% over the last 12 months.

    Empire Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations184.10147.88111.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations184.10147.88111.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20.5018.4815.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods75.2134.968.70
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.71-4.4514.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost31.7627.8223.26
    Depreciation4.214.073.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses52.8254.8337.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.3112.198.74
    Other Income2.091.711.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.3913.8910.22
    Interest8.346.696.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.067.204.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.067.204.14
    Tax1.251.250.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.815.953.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.815.953.39
    Equity Share Capital6.006.006.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.019.925.64
    Diluted EPS13.019.925.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.019.925.64
    Diluted EPS13.019.925.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

