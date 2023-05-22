Empire Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 177.62 crore, down 7.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 177.62 crore in March 2023 down 7.52% from Rs. 192.06 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.57 crore in March 2023 up 2.02% from Rs. 13.30 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.35 crore in March 2023 up 12.16% from Rs. 27.95 crore in March 2022.

Empire Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 22.61 in March 2023 from Rs. 22.16 in March 2022.

Empire Ind shares closed at 713.85 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.06% returns over the last 6 months and 15.48% over the last 12 months.