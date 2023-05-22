English
    Empire Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 177.62 crore, down 7.52% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Empire Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 177.62 crore in March 2023 down 7.52% from Rs. 192.06 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.57 crore in March 2023 up 2.02% from Rs. 13.30 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.35 crore in March 2023 up 12.16% from Rs. 27.95 crore in March 2022.

    Empire Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 22.61 in March 2023 from Rs. 22.16 in March 2022.

    Empire Ind shares closed at 713.85 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.06% returns over the last 6 months and 15.48% over the last 12 months.

    Empire Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations177.62171.99192.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations177.62171.99192.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials22.0020.9721.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods23.8257.8133.20
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.094.86-2.81
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost27.4928.4821.26
    Depreciation4.474.413.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses64.3443.9093.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.4111.5621.49
    Other Income4.476.202.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.8817.7624.19
    Interest10.897.319.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.9910.4514.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.9910.4514.58
    Tax2.432.251.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.578.2013.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.578.2013.30
    Equity Share Capital6.006.006.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.6113.6622.16
    Diluted EPS22.6113.6622.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.6113.6622.16
    Diluted EPS22.6113.6622.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    May 22, 2023