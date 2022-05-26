Empire Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 192.06 crore, up 48.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 192.06 crore in March 2022 up 48.05% from Rs. 129.72 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.30 crore in March 2022 up 245.19% from Rs. 3.85 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.95 crore in March 2022 up 70.01% from Rs. 16.44 crore in March 2021.

Empire Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 22.16 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.42 in March 2021.

Empire Ind shares closed at 665.70 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.99% returns over the last 6 months and -1.33% over the last 12 months.