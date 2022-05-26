 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Empire Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 192.06 crore, up 48.05% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Empire Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 192.06 crore in March 2022 up 48.05% from Rs. 129.72 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.30 crore in March 2022 up 245.19% from Rs. 3.85 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.95 crore in March 2022 up 70.01% from Rs. 16.44 crore in March 2021.

Empire Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 22.16 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.42 in March 2021.

Empire Ind shares closed at 665.70 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.99% returns over the last 6 months and -1.33% over the last 12 months.

Empire Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 192.06 143.10 129.72
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 192.06 143.10 129.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 21.29 16.67 18.07
Purchase of Traded Goods 33.20 40.60 25.09
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.81 -2.66 21.56
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.26 27.61 24.66
Depreciation 3.76 3.83 6.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 93.85 47.74 38.62
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.49 9.31 -4.55
Other Income 2.70 1.40 14.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.19 10.71 10.18
Interest 9.61 5.71 9.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.58 5.00 0.44
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.58 5.00 0.44
Tax 1.29 1.50 -3.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.30 3.50 3.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.30 3.50 3.85
Equity Share Capital 6.00 6.00 6.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.16 5.83 6.42
Diluted EPS 22.16 5.83 6.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.16 5.83 6.42
Diluted EPS 22.16 5.83 6.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Empire Ind #Empire Industries #Glass & Glass Products #Results
first published: May 26, 2022 09:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.