Empire Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 162.85 crore, down 7.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 162.85 crore in March 2019 down 7.65% from Rs. 176.34 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.69 crore in March 2019 down 50.16% from Rs. 9.41 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.49 crore in March 2019 down 7.87% from Rs. 20.07 crore in March 2018.

Empire Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.82 in March 2019 from Rs. 15.68 in March 2018.

Empire Ind shares closed at 789.80 on May 23, 2019 (BSE) and has given -33.72% returns over the last 6 months and -60.41% over the last 12 months.