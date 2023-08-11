Empire Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 147.64 crore, down 0.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 147.64 crore in June 2023 down 0.17% from Rs. 147.88 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.12 crore in June 2023 up 2.89% from Rs. 5.95 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.74 crore in June 2023 down 1.22% from Rs. 17.96 crore in June 2022.

Empire Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 10.21 in June 2023 from Rs. 9.92 in June 2022.

Empire Ind shares closed at 843.25 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 22.96% returns over the last 6 months and 18.82% over the last 12 months.