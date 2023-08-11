English
    Empire Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 147.64 crore, down 0.17% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 02:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Empire Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 147.64 crore in June 2023 down 0.17% from Rs. 147.88 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.12 crore in June 2023 up 2.89% from Rs. 5.95 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.74 crore in June 2023 down 1.22% from Rs. 17.96 crore in June 2022.

    Empire Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 10.21 in June 2023 from Rs. 9.92 in June 2022.

    Empire Ind shares closed at 843.25 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 22.96% returns over the last 6 months and 18.82% over the last 12 months.

    Empire Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations147.64177.62147.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations147.64177.62147.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials18.9222.0018.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods37.3423.8234.96
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.0013.09-4.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost33.8527.4927.82
    Depreciation4.064.474.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses42.8164.3454.83
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.6522.4112.19
    Other Income2.034.471.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.6826.8813.89
    Interest5.5610.896.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.1215.997.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.1215.997.20
    Tax2.002.431.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.1213.575.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.1213.575.95
    Equity Share Capital6.006.006.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.2122.619.92
    Diluted EPS10.2122.619.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.2122.619.92
    Diluted EPS10.2122.619.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 01:44 pm

