Empire Ind Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 96.93 crore, up 4.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 96.93 crore in June 2021 up 4.31% from Rs. 92.93 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.51 crore in June 2021 up 52.22% from Rs. 2.31 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.19 crore in June 2021 down 15.01% from Rs. 15.52 crore in June 2020.

Empire Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 5.85 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.85 in June 2020.

Empire Ind shares closed at 862.10 on August 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 40.75% returns over the last 6 months and 51.71% over the last 12 months.