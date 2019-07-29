Empire Ind Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 128.54 crore, up 17.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Empire Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 128.54 crore in June 2019 up 17.98% from Rs. 108.95 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.48 crore in June 2019 down 20.2% from Rs. 8.12 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.53 crore in June 2019 down 5.6% from Rs. 18.57 crore in June 2018.

Empire Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.80 in June 2019 from Rs. 13.53 in June 2018.

Empire Ind shares closed at 685.95 on July 25, 2019 (BSE) and has given -30.40% returns over the last 6 months and -63.56% over the last 12 months.