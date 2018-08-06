Empire Ind standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 108.95 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 108.95 176.34 64.40 Other Operating Income -- -- 38.49 Total Income From Operations 108.95 176.34 102.89 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 11.79 13.08 11.46 Purchase of Traded Goods 39.81 42.92 26.01 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.36 -2.90 0.40 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 20.42 24.68 18.81 Depreciation 2.36 2.33 4.24 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 28.93 81.31 28.78 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.00 14.92 13.19 Other Income 3.21 2.82 2.92 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.21 17.74 16.11 Interest 5.09 4.83 3.27 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.12 12.91 12.84 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 11.12 12.91 12.84 Tax 3.00 3.50 3.25 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.12 9.41 9.59 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -0.69 Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.12 9.41 8.90 Equity Share Capital 6.00 6.00 6.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 13.53 15.68 14.83 Diluted EPS 13.53 15.68 14.83 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 13.53 15.68 14.83 Diluted EPS 13.53 15.68 14.83 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited