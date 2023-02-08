 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Empire Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 171.99 crore, up 20.19% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 04:25 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Empire Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 171.99 crore in December 2022 up 20.19% from Rs. 143.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.20 crore in December 2022 up 134.44% from Rs. 3.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.17 crore in December 2022 up 52.48% from Rs. 14.54 crore in December 2021.

Empire Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 171.99 184.10 143.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 171.99 184.10 143.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 20.97 20.50 16.67
Purchase of Traded Goods 57.81 75.21 40.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.86 -15.71 -2.66
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 28.48 31.76 27.61
Depreciation 4.41 4.21 3.83
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 43.90 52.82 47.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.56 15.31 9.31
Other Income 6.20 2.09 1.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.76 17.39 10.71
Interest 7.31 8.34 5.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.45 9.06 5.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.45 9.06 5.00
Tax 2.25 1.25 1.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.20 7.81 3.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.20 7.81 3.50
Equity Share Capital 6.00 6.00 6.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.66 13.01 5.83
Diluted EPS 13.66 13.01 5.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.66 13.01 5.83
Diluted EPS 13.66 13.01 5.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
