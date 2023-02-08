Empire Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 171.99 crore, up 20.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 171.99 crore in December 2022 up 20.19% from Rs. 143.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.20 crore in December 2022 up 134.44% from Rs. 3.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.17 crore in December 2022 up 52.48% from Rs. 14.54 crore in December 2021.