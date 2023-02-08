English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Empire Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 171.99 crore, up 20.19% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 04:25 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Empire Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 171.99 crore in December 2022 up 20.19% from Rs. 143.10 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.20 crore in December 2022 up 134.44% from Rs. 3.50 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.17 crore in December 2022 up 52.48% from Rs. 14.54 crore in December 2021.

    Empire Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations171.99184.10143.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations171.99184.10143.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20.9720.5016.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods57.8175.2140.60
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.86-15.71-2.66
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost28.4831.7627.61
    Depreciation4.414.213.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses43.9052.8247.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.5615.319.31
    Other Income6.202.091.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.7617.3910.71
    Interest7.318.345.71
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.459.065.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.459.065.00
    Tax2.251.251.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.207.813.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.207.813.50
    Equity Share Capital6.006.006.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.6613.015.83
    Diluted EPS13.6613.015.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.6613.015.83
    Diluted EPS13.6613.015.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited