Empire Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 171.99 crore, up 20.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 171.99 crore in December 2022 up 20.19% from Rs. 143.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.20 crore in December 2022 up 134.44% from Rs. 3.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.17 crore in December 2022 up 52.48% from Rs. 14.54 crore in December 2021.

Empire Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 13.66 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.83 in December 2021.

Empire Ind shares closed at 651.25 on February 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.88% returns over the last 6 months and -13.14% over the last 12 months.