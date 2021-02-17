Empire Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 130.27 crore, down 18.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 130.27 crore in December 2020 down 18.41% from Rs. 159.67 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2020 down 71.32% from Rs. 4.40 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.97 crore in December 2020 down 53.53% from Rs. 30.06 crore in December 2019.

Empire Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.10 in December 2020 from Rs. 7.33 in December 2019.

Empire Ind shares closed at 590.05 on February 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 3.68% returns over the last 6 months and -21.22% over the last 12 months.