Empire Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 129.05 crore, up 24.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 129.05 crore in December 2018 up 24.48% from Rs. 103.67 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.09 crore in December 2018 down 74.19% from Rs. 19.72 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.43 crore in December 2018 down 41.06% from Rs. 29.57 crore in December 2017.

Empire Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.48 in December 2018 from Rs. 32.87 in December 2017.

Empire Ind shares closed at 948.00 on February 13, 2019 (BSE) and has given -44.07% returns over the last 6 months and -58.24% over the last 12 months.