Emmessar Biotec Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, up 88.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in September 2022 up 88.83% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2022 down 26.49% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2022 up 10% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.

Emmessar Biotec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.37 in September 2021.

Emmessar Biotec shares closed at 24.80 on October 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given -25.53% returns over the last 6 months and -19.35% over the last 12 months.