Emmessar Biotec Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, down 96.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in March 2022 down 96.76% from Rs. 4.52 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 down 93.27% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2022 down 62.14% from Rs. 1.40 crore in March 2021.

Emmessar Biotec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.01 in March 2021.

Emmessar Biotec shares closed at 28.55 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 13.07% returns over the last 6 months and 21.49% over the last 12 months.