Emmessar Biotec Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.52 crore, up 425.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.52 crore in March 2021 up 425.42% from Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2021 up 1025.85% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.40 crore in March 2021 up 600% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2020.

Emmessar Biotec EPS has increased to Rs. 1.01 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.11 in March 2020.

Emmessar Biotec shares closed at 41.05 on June 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given 47.13% returns over the last 6 months and 273.18% over the last 12 months.