Emmessar Biotec Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, up 301.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in March 2019 up 301.84% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2019 down 34.36% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2019 up 58.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2018.

Emmessar Biotec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.26 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.45 in March 2018.

Emmessar Biotec shares closed at 17.25 on May 20, 2019 (BSE)