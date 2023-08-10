Emmessar Biotec Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 67.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in June 2023 down 67.42% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 down 71.89% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2023 down 37.93% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022.

Emmessar Biotec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.39 in June 2022.

Emmessar Biotec shares closed at 25.03 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.87% returns over the last 6 months and -6.60% over the last 12 months.