Emmessar Biotec Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, up 795.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in June 2022 up 795.69% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022 up 121.93% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022 up 190% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021.

Emmessar Biotec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2021.

Emmessar Biotec shares closed at 23.30 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.35% returns over the last 6 months and -40.26% over the last 12 months.