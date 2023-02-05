Emmessar Biotec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, up 167.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in December 2022 up 167.9% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 113% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 up 42.11% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.