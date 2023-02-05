 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Emmessar Biotec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, up 167.9% Y-o-Y

Feb 05, 2023 / 09:48 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Emmessar Biotech And Nutrition are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in December 2022 up 167.9% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 113% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 up 42.11% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

Emmessar Biotech And Nutrition
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.43 0.07 0.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.43 0.07 0.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.02 0.01 0.01
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.19 -- 0.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.05 0.01 -0.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.25 0.19 0.24
Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.18 0.06 0.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.20 -0.23 -0.24
Other Income 0.44 0.43 0.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.25 0.20 0.17
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.25 0.20 0.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.25 0.20 0.17
Tax 0.27 0.07 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.02 0.13 0.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.02 0.13 0.17
Equity Share Capital 5.00 5.00 5.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 0.27 0.34
Diluted EPS -0.04 0.27 0.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 0.27 0.34
Diluted EPS -0.04 0.27 0.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited