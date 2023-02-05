Emmessar Biotec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, up 167.9% Y-o-Y
February 05, 2023 / 09:48 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Emmessar Biotech And Nutrition are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in December 2022 up 167.9% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 113% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 up 42.11% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.
Emmessar Biotec shares closed at 23.25 on February 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.97% returns over the last 6 months and -29.01% over the last 12 months.
|Emmessar Biotech And Nutrition
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.43
|0.07
|0.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.43
|0.07
|0.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.02
|0.01
|0.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.19
|--
|0.10
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.05
|0.01
|-0.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.25
|0.19
|0.24
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.18
|0.06
|0.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.20
|-0.23
|-0.24
|Other Income
|0.44
|0.43
|0.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.25
|0.20
|0.17
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.25
|0.20
|0.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.25
|0.20
|0.17
|Tax
|0.27
|0.07
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.02
|0.13
|0.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.02
|0.13
|0.17
|Equity Share Capital
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|0.27
|0.34
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|0.27
|0.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|0.27
|0.34
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|0.27
|0.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited