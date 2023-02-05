English
    Emmessar Biotec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, up 167.9% Y-o-Y

    February 05, 2023 / 09:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Emmessar Biotech And Nutrition are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in December 2022 up 167.9% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 113% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 up 42.11% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

    Emmessar Biotech And Nutrition
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.430.070.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.430.070.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.020.010.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.19--0.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.050.01-0.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.250.190.24
    Depreciation0.020.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.180.060.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.20-0.23-0.24
    Other Income0.440.430.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.250.200.17
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.250.200.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.250.200.17
    Tax0.270.07--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.020.130.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.020.130.17
    Equity Share Capital5.005.005.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.040.270.34
    Diluted EPS-0.040.270.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.040.270.34
    Diluted EPS-0.040.270.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
