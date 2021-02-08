Emmessar Biotec Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.11 crore, up 86.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.11 crore in December 2020 up 86.74% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2020 up 88.93% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2020 up 84% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2019.

Emmessar Biotec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.90 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.48 in December 2019.

Emmessar Biotec shares closed at 16.15 on February 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given -5.00% returns over the last 6 months and 23.57% over the last 12 months.