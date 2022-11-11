Emmbi Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.88 crore, down 21.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 103.88 crore in September 2022 down 21.38% from Rs. 132.13 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.46 crore in September 2022 down 49.92% from Rs. 4.91 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.80 crore in September 2022 down 21.79% from Rs. 12.53 crore in September 2021.

Emmbi Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.39 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.77 in September 2021.

Emmbi Ind shares closed at 95.75 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.64% returns over the last 6 months and -7.26% over the last 12 months.