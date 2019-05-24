Emmbi Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 75.52 crore, up 10.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.52 crore in March 2019 up 10.33% from Rs. 68.44 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.81 crore in March 2019 up 18.48% from Rs. 4.06 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.62 crore in March 2019 up 9.37% from Rs. 9.71 crore in March 2018.

Emmbi Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.72 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.30 in March 2018.

Emmbi Ind shares closed at 137.05 on May 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given 14.26% returns over the last 6 months and -13.12% over the last 12 months.