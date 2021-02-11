Emmbi Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 86.35 crore, up 5.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 86.35 crore in December 2020 up 5.93% from Rs. 81.51 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.35 crore in December 2020 down 34.55% from Rs. 3.59 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.62 crore in December 2020 down 22.4% from Rs. 9.82 crore in December 2019.

Emmbi Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.33 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.03 in December 2019.

Emmbi Ind shares closed at 91.85 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 24.46% returns over the last 6 months and -13.51% over the last 12 months.