Emmbi Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 74.86 crore, up 12.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 74.86 crore in December 2018 up 12.44% from Rs. 66.57 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.49 crore in December 2018 up 15.27% from Rs. 3.90 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.66 crore in December 2018 up 15.12% from Rs. 9.26 crore in December 2017.

Emmbi Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.54 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.20 in December 2017.

Emmbi Ind shares closed at 120.55 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -24.82% returns over the last 6 months and -37.78% over the last 12 months.