Emkay Global Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 50.86 crore, up 7.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.86 crore in September 2022 up 7.37% from Rs. 47.37 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.75 crore in September 2022 up 47.17% from Rs. 2.55 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.86 crore in September 2022 down 21.64% from Rs. 10.03 crore in September 2021.

Emkay Global EPS has increased to Rs. 1.52 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.04 in September 2021.

Emkay Global shares closed at 79.10 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.53% returns over the last 6 months and -33.47% over the last 12 months.