Emkay Global Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 37.63 crore, up 26.08% Y-o-Y

Dec 10, 2020 / 11:21 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Emkay Global Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 37.63 crore in September 2020 up 26.08% from Rs. 29.85 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.56 crore in September 2020 up 244.39% from Rs. 1.77 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.53 crore in September 2020 up 2329.03% from Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2019.

Emkay Global EPS has increased to Rs. 1.04 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.72 in September 2019.

Emkay Global shares closed at 77.15 on December 09, 2020 (NSE) and has given 83.47% returns over the last 6 months and 35.35% over the last 12 months.

Emkay Global Financial Services
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations37.3727.8228.97
Other Operating Income0.260.100.88
Total Income From Operations37.6327.9329.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost20.2317.6217.46
Depreciation1.831.801.83
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies0.040.09-0.01
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses10.279.4712.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.26-1.05-1.72
Other Income0.440.420.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.70-0.64-1.52
Interest1.260.981.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.44-1.61-3.29
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax4.44-1.61-3.29
Tax1.88-0.50-1.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.56-1.12-1.77
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.56-1.12-1.77
Equity Share Capital24.6224.6224.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.04-0.45-0.72
Diluted EPS1.04-0.45-0.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.04-0.45-0.72
Diluted EPS1.04-0.45-0.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Emkay Global #Emkay Global Financial Services #Finance - General #Results
first published: Dec 10, 2020 09:01 am

