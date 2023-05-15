English
    Emkay Global Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 39.69 crore, down 0.66% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 11:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Emkay Global Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 39.69 crore in March 2023 down 0.66% from Rs. 39.95 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.73 crore in March 2023 down 361.24% from Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2023 down 894.74% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.

    Emkay Global shares closed at 76.05 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.20% returns over the last 6 months and -18.66% over the last 12 months.

    Emkay Global Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations39.3049.1639.31
    Other Operating Income0.390.550.65
    Total Income From Operations39.6949.7239.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost28.7027.4426.84
    Depreciation2.352.351.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies--0.120.06
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.6217.1116.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-12.982.71-5.46
    Other Income9.121.623.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.864.33-1.66
    Interest1.281.470.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.142.86-2.29
    Exceptional Items-1.15--2.53
    P/L Before Tax-6.292.860.23
    Tax-2.56-4.37-1.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.737.231.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.737.231.43
    Equity Share Capital24.6424.6424.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.512.930.58
    Diluted EPS-1.512.910.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.512.930.58
    Diluted EPS-1.512.910.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 15, 2023 11:28 pm