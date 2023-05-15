Emkay Global Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 39.69 crore, down 0.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.69 crore in March 2023 down 0.66% from Rs. 39.95 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.73 crore in March 2023 down 361.24% from Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2023 down 894.74% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.

Emkay Global shares closed at 76.05 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.20% returns over the last 6 months and -18.66% over the last 12 months.