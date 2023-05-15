Emkay Global Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 39.69 crore, down 0.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Emkay Global Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 39.69 crore in March 2023 down 0.66% from Rs. 39.95 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.73 crore in March 2023 down 361.24% from Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2023 down 894.74% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.
Emkay Global shares closed at 76.05 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.20% returns over the last 6 months and -18.66% over the last 12 months.
|Emkay Global Financial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|39.30
|49.16
|39.31
|Other Operating Income
|0.39
|0.55
|0.65
|Total Income From Operations
|39.69
|49.72
|39.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|28.70
|27.44
|26.84
|Depreciation
|2.35
|2.35
|1.85
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|0.12
|0.06
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.62
|17.11
|16.68
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.98
|2.71
|-5.46
|Other Income
|9.12
|1.62
|3.80
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.86
|4.33
|-1.66
|Interest
|1.28
|1.47
|0.63
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.14
|2.86
|-2.29
|Exceptional Items
|-1.15
|--
|2.53
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.29
|2.86
|0.23
|Tax
|-2.56
|-4.37
|-1.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.73
|7.23
|1.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.73
|7.23
|1.43
|Equity Share Capital
|24.64
|24.64
|24.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.51
|2.93
|0.58
|Diluted EPS
|-1.51
|2.91
|0.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.51
|2.93
|0.58
|Diluted EPS
|-1.51
|2.91
|0.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited