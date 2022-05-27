Emkay Global Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.95 crore, down 10.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.95 crore in March 2022 down 10.43% from Rs. 44.61 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2022 down 78.91% from Rs. 6.77 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022 down 98.24% from Rs. 10.82 crore in March 2021.

Emkay Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.58 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.75 in March 2021.

Emkay Global shares closed at 80.35 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.25% returns over the last 6 months and 9.62% over the last 12 months.