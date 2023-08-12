Emkay Global Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.27 crore, down 15.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.27 crore in June 2023 down 15.33% from Rs. 47.56 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.28 crore in June 2023 down 226.54% from Rs. 3.38 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.76 crore in June 2023 down 121.05% from Rs. 8.36 crore in June 2022.

Emkay Global shares closed at 82.00 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.15% returns over the last 6 months and 3.21% over the last 12 months.