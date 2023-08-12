English
    Emkay Global Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.27 crore, down 15.33% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Emkay Global Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 40.27 crore in June 2023 down 15.33% from Rs. 47.56 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.28 crore in June 2023 down 226.54% from Rs. 3.38 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.76 crore in June 2023 down 121.05% from Rs. 8.36 crore in June 2022.

    Emkay Global shares closed at 82.00 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.15% returns over the last 6 months and 3.21% over the last 12 months.

    Emkay Global Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations39.9639.3046.96
    Other Operating Income0.310.390.60
    Total Income From Operations40.2739.6947.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost26.9628.7024.25
    Depreciation1.922.351.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.07----
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.0321.6216.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.72-12.985.33
    Other Income7.049.121.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.68-3.866.42
    Interest0.691.280.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.36-5.145.79
    Exceptional Items---1.15--
    P/L Before Tax-4.36-6.295.79
    Tax-0.08-2.562.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.28-3.733.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.28-3.733.38
    Equity Share Capital24.6424.6424.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.74-1.511.37
    Diluted EPS-1.73-1.511.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.74-1.511.37
    Diluted EPS-1.73-1.511.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Emkay Global #Emkay Global Financial Services #Finance - General #Results
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:33 am

