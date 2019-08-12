Emkay Global Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 30.67 crore, down 8.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.67 crore in June 2019 down 8.78% from Rs. 33.63 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2019 down 127.36% from Rs. 4.12 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.45 crore in June 2019 down 78.92% from Rs. 6.88 crore in June 2018.

Emkay Global shares closed at 53.05 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -34.10% returns over the last 6 months and -59.29% over the last 12 months.