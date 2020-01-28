Emkay Global Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 29.64 crore, down 2.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.64 crore in December 2019 down 2.23% from Rs. 30.32 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.62 crore in December 2019 down 1432.99% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2019 down 95.36% from Rs. 3.02 crore in December 2018.

Emkay Global shares closed at 68.35 on January 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given 12.23% returns over the last 6 months and -26.86% over the last 12 months.