Emkay Global Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.62 crore, down 25.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.62 crore in September 2022 down 25.13% from Rs. 75.61 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.12 crore in September 2022 down 34.7% from Rs. 9.37 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.01 crore in September 2022 down 42.45% from Rs. 19.13 crore in September 2021.

Emkay Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.48 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.81 in September 2021.

Emkay Global shares closed at 79.10 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.53% returns over the last 6 months and -33.47% over the last 12 months.