English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Only 1 days to go ! Only 1 days to go ! Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Emkay Global Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.62 crore, down 25.13% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 12:33 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Emkay Global Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 56.62 crore in September 2022 down 25.13% from Rs. 75.61 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.12 crore in September 2022 down 34.7% from Rs. 9.37 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.01 crore in September 2022 down 42.45% from Rs. 19.13 crore in September 2021.

    Emkay Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.48 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.81 in September 2021.

    Close

    Emkay Global shares closed at 79.10 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.53% returns over the last 6 months and -33.47% over the last 12 months.

    Emkay Global Financial Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations56.0451.3774.96
    Other Operating Income0.580.600.65
    Total Income From Operations56.6251.9775.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost28.5926.2527.11
    Depreciation2.282.021.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.11--0.02
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.2816.9730.75
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.366.7415.84
    Other Income1.371.381.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.738.1117.23
    Interest0.910.783.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.827.3313.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.827.3313.25
    Tax1.532.973.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.294.369.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.030.03-0.02
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.264.399.94
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.140.19-0.56
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.124.589.37
    Equity Share Capital24.6424.6424.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.481.863.81
    Diluted EPS2.431.793.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.481.863.81
    Diluted EPS2.431.793.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Emkay Global #Emkay Global Financial Services #Finance - General #Results
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:21 pm