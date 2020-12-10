Emkay Global Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 41.78 crore, up 28.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.78 crore in September 2020 up 28.16% from Rs. 32.60 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.67 crore in September 2020 up 279.33% from Rs. 2.05 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.79 crore in September 2020 up 770.3% from Rs. 1.01 crore in September 2019.

Emkay Global EPS has increased to Rs. 1.49 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.84 in September 2019.

Emkay Global shares closed at 77.15 on December 09, 2020 (NSE) and has given 83.47% returns over the last 6 months and 35.35% over the last 12 months.