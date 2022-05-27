Emkay Global Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.62 crore, up 4.01% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Emkay Global Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 52.62 crore in March 2022 up 4.01% from Rs. 50.59 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.66 crore in March 2022 down 176.08% from Rs. 6.12 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.41 crore in March 2022 down 119.16% from Rs. 12.58 crore in March 2021.
Emkay Global shares closed at 80.35 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.25% returns over the last 6 months and 9.62% over the last 12 months.
|
|Emkay Global Financial Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|51.97
|94.34
|50.27
|Other Operating Income
|0.65
|0.66
|0.32
|Total Income From Operations
|52.62
|95.00
|50.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|28.54
|28.57
|25.02
|Depreciation
|1.94
|1.85
|2.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.04
|0.13
|0.07
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|27.29
|36.23
|13.54
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.19
|28.22
|9.94
|Other Income
|0.84
|0.53
|0.62
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.35
|28.75
|10.56
|Interest
|1.35
|3.14
|1.72
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.70
|25.61
|8.84
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.70
|25.61
|8.84
|Tax
|-1.38
|6.35
|2.66
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.32
|19.26
|6.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|0.03
|0.10
|-0.07
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.29
|19.36
|6.11
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.36
|-0.04
|0.01
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.66
|19.32
|6.12
|Equity Share Capital
|24.64
|24.64
|24.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.89
|7.86
|2.51
|Diluted EPS
|-1.79
|7.41
|2.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.89
|7.86
|2.51
|Diluted EPS
|-1.79
|7.41
|2.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited