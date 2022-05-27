 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Emkay Global Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.62 crore, up 4.01% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 12:08 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Emkay Global Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 52.62 crore in March 2022 up 4.01% from Rs. 50.59 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.66 crore in March 2022 down 176.08% from Rs. 6.12 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.41 crore in March 2022 down 119.16% from Rs. 12.58 crore in March 2021.

Emkay Global shares closed at 80.35 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.25% returns over the last 6 months and 9.62% over the last 12 months.

Emkay Global Financial Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 51.97 94.34 50.27
Other Operating Income 0.65 0.66 0.32
Total Income From Operations 52.62 95.00 50.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 28.54 28.57 25.02
Depreciation 1.94 1.85 2.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.04 0.13 0.07
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 27.29 36.23 13.54
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.19 28.22 9.94
Other Income 0.84 0.53 0.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.35 28.75 10.56
Interest 1.35 3.14 1.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.70 25.61 8.84
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -5.70 25.61 8.84
Tax -1.38 6.35 2.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.32 19.26 6.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 0.03 0.10 -0.07
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.29 19.36 6.11
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.36 -0.04 0.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -4.66 19.32 6.12
Equity Share Capital 24.64 24.64 24.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.89 7.86 2.51
Diluted EPS -1.79 7.41 2.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.89 7.86 2.51
Diluted EPS -1.79 7.41 2.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 12:04 pm
