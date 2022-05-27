Emkay Global Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.62 crore, up 4.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.62 crore in March 2022 up 4.01% from Rs. 50.59 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.66 crore in March 2022 down 176.08% from Rs. 6.12 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.41 crore in March 2022 down 119.16% from Rs. 12.58 crore in March 2021.

Emkay Global shares closed at 80.35 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.25% returns over the last 6 months and 9.62% over the last 12 months.