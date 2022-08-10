Emkay Global Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.97 crore, down 7.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.97 crore in June 2022 down 7.36% from Rs. 56.10 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.58 crore in June 2022 down 53.09% from Rs. 9.77 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.13 crore in June 2022 down 42.64% from Rs. 17.66 crore in June 2021.

Emkay Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.86 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.97 in June 2021.

Emkay Global shares closed at 73.90 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -42.45% returns over the last 6 months and -40.38% over the last 12 months.