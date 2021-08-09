Emkay Global Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 56.10 crore, up 73.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.10 crore in June 2021 up 73.23% from Rs. 32.39 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.77 crore in June 2021 up 10519.35% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.66 crore in June 2021 up 494.61% from Rs. 2.97 crore in June 2020.

Emkay Global EPS has increased to Rs. 3.97 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2020.

Emkay Global shares closed at 127.05 on August 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given 83.60% returns over the last 6 months and 167.19% over the last 12 months.