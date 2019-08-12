Emkay Global Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 33.28 crore, down 17.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.28 crore in June 2019 down 17.91% from Rs. 40.54 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.42 crore in June 2019 down 120.31% from Rs. 6.98 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.95 crore in June 2019 down 80.77% from Rs. 10.14 crore in June 2018.

Emkay Global shares closed at 53.05 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -34.10% returns over the last 6 months and -59.29% over the last 12 months.