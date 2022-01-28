Emkay Global Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 95.00 crore, up 151.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95.00 crore in December 2021 up 151.58% from Rs. 37.76 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.32 crore in December 2021 up 1450.91% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.60 crore in December 2021 up 415.15% from Rs. 5.94 crore in December 2020.

Emkay Global EPS has increased to Rs. 7.86 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.51 in December 2020.

Emkay Global shares closed at 129.20 on January 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.00% returns over the last 6 months and 91.12% over the last 12 months.