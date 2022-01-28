MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • SBI

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    SBI
    Register Now!“Unlock Credit” with Cred Avenue.Pre-Budget discussion on “Solving the enterprise lending and borrowing puzzle in Budget 2022” 29th January at 3pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Emkay Global Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 95.00 crore, up 151.58% Y-o-Y

    January 28, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Emkay Global Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 95.00 crore in December 2021 up 151.58% from Rs. 37.76 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.32 crore in December 2021 up 1450.91% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.60 crore in December 2021 up 415.15% from Rs. 5.94 crore in December 2020.

    Emkay Global EPS has increased to Rs. 7.86 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.51 in December 2020.

    Close

    Emkay Global shares closed at 129.20 on January 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.00% returns over the last 6 months and 91.12% over the last 12 months.

    Emkay Global Financial Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations94.3474.9637.43
    Other Operating Income0.660.650.33
    Total Income From Operations95.0075.6237.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost28.5727.1121.09
    Depreciation1.851.901.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.130.02--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses36.2330.7511.71
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.2215.843.04
    Other Income0.531.390.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.7517.234.02
    Interest3.143.971.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.6113.252.57
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax25.6113.252.57
    Tax6.353.300.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.269.961.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items0.10-0.02-0.06
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.369.941.70
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.04-0.56-0.46
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates19.329.371.25
    Equity Share Capital24.6424.6324.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.863.810.51
    Diluted EPS7.413.660.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.863.810.51
    Diluted EPS7.413.660.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Emkay Global #Emkay Global Financial Services #Finance - General #Results
    first published: Jan 28, 2022 10:55 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.