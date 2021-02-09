Emkay Global Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 37.76 crore, up 12.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.76 crore in December 2020 up 12.98% from Rs. 33.42 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2020 up 182.21% from Rs. 1.52 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.94 crore in December 2020 up 356.92% from Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2019.

Emkay Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.51 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.62 in December 2019.

Emkay Global shares closed at 68.25 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 40.58% returns over the last 6 months and 5.81% over the last 12 months.